Ambassador Endo: Bonds bloom via sakura

In the cool highlands of Baguio City, where Japanese cherry blossom trees — sakura — finally burst into delicate pink-and-white blooms after seven years of patient nurturing, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya sees more than just flowers.
He recalled the Baguio City visit during a recent exclusive hosting of DAILY TRIBUNE officers and editors at the sprawling Ambassador’s residence in Forbes Park.
Endo sees a living emblem of the deepening friendship between Japan and the Philippines. As Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Philippines since March 2024, Endo has become a passionate advocate for Sakura diplomacy, Japan’s signature soft-power strategy of using the iconic blossoms to foster goodwill, cultural exchange, and enduring people-to-people ties.
In Japan, sakura has symbolized beauty, impermanence (mono no aware), renewal, and the fleeting nature of life for centuries.
The strategy traces back to 1912, when Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki gifted over 3,000 cherry trees to Washington, D.C., as a symbol of friendship between Japan and the United States.
The first two trees were planted by First Lady Helen Taft and the Japanese ambassador’s wife on 27 March along the Tidal Basin.
An earlier 1910 shipment had to be destroyed due to pests, but Japan persisted with a larger replacement shipment to demonstrate its commitment.
The trees sparked the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which now draws over 1.5 million visitors yearly and has become a rite of spring in the US capital.
The diplomacy was reciprocated when the US sent dogwood trees to Japan in 1915. Japan has continued the tradition, recently gifting 250 more trees in 2026 to mark America’s 250th anniversary.
Similar gifts and plantings have been sent to dozens of countries, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, turning Sakura into a global emblem of peace and renewal.
Born on 10 February 1967, Endo joined Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1990 after earning a BA in Law from the University of Tokyo and an MA from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career spans key diplomatic posts in the UK, China and the United States, as well as senior roles in Tokyo handling Asian affairs, climate negotiations, and international cooperation.
Yet it is in Manila, and especially in Baguio, where he has most visibly championed sakura as a bridge between nations.
Endo has a localized affinity for sakura, with remarkable resonance that links Japan’s national symbol to the Philippines’ vibrant floral traditions and historical ties.
On 1 March 2026, Endo and his wife, Akiko, took center stage at the 30th Panagbenga Festival’s Grand Floral Float Parade in Baguio, the city’s beloved “Flower Festival” under the theme “Blooming without End.”
In a warm speech blending Ilocano, Tagalog and English greetings, he highlighted the recent milestone at the Baguio Country Club: “I have heard recently that after seven years of careful efforts, the sakura, or cherry blossom trees at the Baguio Country Club finally bloomed this year. As its caretakers beautifully noted, they are a testament to patience, nature, and time. Nurtured by both Japanese and Filipino hands, the stands as a timely symbol of our partnerships. Few metaphors can capture our bond better than a proud symbol of Japan taking root through our friendship.”
He drew a direct parallel to his own gesture of reciprocity, a Benguet pine tree gifted by Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, which he planted at the ambassadorial residence. “Like the sakura trees, I hope for it to symbolize the deep relationship between Japan and the Philippines, as well as Japan and Baguio,” Endo said. “Its growth will honor the historical ties between Japanese and Filipinos, from the Benguet immigrants to the present day.”
The diplomat tied the festival’s story of resilience, born from the ashes of the 1990 earthquake, to the 70th anniversary of Japan-Philippines diplomatic relations.
“Like the sakura tree that recently bloomed, years of careful commitment have allowed us to stand stronger together, as friends,” he declared, praising Baguio’s creative spirit and likening the floral floats to Japanese ikebana.
“Sakura, or cherry blossoms, are now in full bloom in many parts of Japan. I am happy to say that Japan-Philippines friendship and cooperation are also in full bloom, as is often referred to as our Golden Age. While the full bloom period of the sakura is short, and in several weeks, the sakura flowers will all fall, the Philippines-Japan friendship will last for a long time. It will never fall.”
This message underscored how sakura diplomacy complements concrete cooperation: infrastructure projects like the Metro Manila Subway, defense pacts, record Filipino tourism to Japan, and growing investments.
By weaving sakura into local festivals like Panagbenga and highlighting shared cultivation efforts, Endo has transformed an ancient Japanese symbol into a contemporary tool for “blooming without end” in Philippine-Japanese relations.
In a world of complex geopolitics, his approach, patient, beautiful, and rooted in mutual care, exemplifies why Sakura diplomacy continues to win hearts worldwide.
As Endo himself said during the DAILY TRIBUNE gathering, these blossoms remind us that the strongest friendships, like the most enduring blooms, are nurtured together over time.
Whether in the Tidal Basin in Washington or the highlands of Baguio, sakura diplomacy under leaders like Ambassador Endo proves to be the most powerful form of diplomacy.
It is the one that invites the world to pause, admire and connect under a canopy of fleeting pink petals.