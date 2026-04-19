Ambassador Endo: Bonds bloom via sakura

Endo sees a living emblem of the deepening friendship between Japan and the Philippines. As Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Philippines since March 2024, Endo has become a passionate advocate for Sakura diplomacy, Japan’s signature soft-power strategy of using the iconic blossoms to foster goodwill, cultural exchange, and enduring people-to-people ties.

In Japan, sakura has symbolized beauty, impermanence (mono no aware), renewal, and the fleeting nature of life for centuries.

The strategy traces back to 1912, when Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki gifted over 3,000 cherry trees to Washington, D.C., as a symbol of friendship between Japan and the United States.

The first two trees were planted by First Lady Helen Taft and the Japanese ambassador’s wife on 27 March along the Tidal Basin.

An earlier 1910 shipment had to be destroyed due to pests, but Japan persisted with a larger replacement shipment to demonstrate its commitment.

The trees sparked the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which now draws over 1.5 million visitors yearly and has become a rite of spring in the US capital.

The diplomacy was reciprocated when the US sent dogwood trees to Japan in 1915. Japan has continued the tradition, recently gifting 250 more trees in 2026 to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Similar gifts and plantings have been sent to dozens of countries, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, turning Sakura into a global emblem of peace and renewal.