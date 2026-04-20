Stocks, peso recover despite Hormuz closure

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rebounded on Monday, closing at 6,016.03 (+0.28%), as investors engaged in bargain hunting following last Friday’s decline. However, gains were trimmed in the afternoon after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed once again.

Net value turnover reached P5.42 billion, reflecting continued caution amid external uncertainties—particularly geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran. Foreign investors remained net sellers, posting P446.83 million in outflows, underscoring lingering risk aversion.