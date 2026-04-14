Market extends decline as peso strengthens

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed at 6,013.10 on Tuesday, down 0.68%, extending its decline as investors remained wary of the continued US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Sentiment was dampened by fears of worsening and prolonged oil price hikes with Strait remaining closed off. Concerns on inflation also weighed heavily, as investors’ apprehension on broader, second round effects of the blanket oil price hikes intensified despite supposed progress on peace talks between the US and Iran.