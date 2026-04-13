Hormuz blockade drags PSEi, peso lower

On the currency front, the peso weakened to P60.135 per US dollar from P59.97 last Friday, reversing part of last week’s gains. Oil prices climbed back above $100 per barrel, with Brent and WTI rising sharply after the collapse of peace talks and the announcement of a US blockade targeting Iranian oil flows. The move threatens to remove millions of barrels from global supply and disrupt a chokepoint that handles roughly 20 percent of global oil trade.

Shipping activity in the Strait has already been affected, with tankers avoiding the route amid rising military risks. The blockade is expected to tighten supply further, exacerbating inflation concerns and boosting demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.

For the Philippines—highly dependent on imported fuel—this translates into renewed pressure on both the peso and equities. Rising oil prices increase the country’s import bill and inflation risks, limiting upside for both the currency and the stock market.