Standing firm, speaking out: The Vargas family breaks their silence

“Bilang isang ina, hindi ko po kayang manahimik habang patuloy na nasasaktan ang aking anak at pamilya,” she said. “Pinili naming magsalita—hindi dahil gusto naming makipagtalo, kundi dahil mahal namin ang aming mga anak.”

Yasmine said efforts were made to resolve the matter privately as early as February, but alleged that online posts containing false accusations persisted.

“Today, I filed 20 counts of cyber libel,” she said, adding that the claims were “false and are meant to damage our name and reputation.”

The family said they are now pursuing legal remedies, expressing confidence in due process.

“Pinili naming dumaan sa tamang proseso… Tiwala po kami na lalabas ang katotohanan,” she added.

Despite the controversy, Yasmine called for restraint and compassion online.

“Let us choose kindness. Huwag na po nating dagdagan ang sakit sa pamamagitan ng paninira, haka-haka, o masasakit na salita—lalo na online,” she said.

She ended her statement with a firm message: “Bullying, in any form, has no place in our community.”