Alfred Vargas Draws the Line, Takes Legal Action to Protect Son from Alleged Bullying

“Mayroon pa ngang ginawa yung bully na hindi talaga appropriate at sobrang sakit sa kalooban namin. Kinadyot niya yung anak ko sa malaswang paraan at nung nakita ng misis ko at sinabi sa nanay, tinawanan pa ng nanay at sinabi, ‘He’s just dancing!’,” Vargas said.

The situation reached a breaking point during a swimming competition at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, where Vargas said he witnessed another incident that left his son shaken.

“Bilang ama, may isang bagay na hindi mo kayang tiisin: ang makita ang anak mo na inaapi,” he said. “The only regret we have is we didn’t do it sooner.”

The complaint alleges that the parents failed in their responsibility to supervise and discipline their child, allowing the behavior to persist.

Under the law, acts that cause psychological or emotional harm, even without physical injury, may be considered child abuse.

“Bullying is not normal. It is not harmless. It is not acceptable… Kaya ngayon, pinili naming lumaban. Hindi para maghiganti kundi para manindigan para sa anak ko at para sa lahat ng batang natatakot magsalita,” Vargas said.

Vargas, a longtime advocate for child welfare, said the case aims to encourage other families to speak up.

“Kung ikaw ay naging biktima ng bullying… hindi tayo pwedeng manatiling tahimik. This is where it stops,” he added.