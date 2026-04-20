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SPD arrests 361 violators during Sunday's Oplan Galugad, Bulabog ops

SPD arrests 361 violators during Sunday's Oplan Galugad, Bulabog ops
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The Southern Police District (SPD) recorded a total of 361 violators apprehended during 57 Oplan Galugad and Oplan Bulabog operations conducted across Southern Metro Manila on 19 April 2026.

Taguig City logged the highest number of violators with 84, followed by Makati City with 69 and Parañaque City with 64. Pasay City accounted for 54 violators, while Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, and Pateros recorded 40, 36, and 14, respectively.

SPD arrests 361 violators during Sunday's Oplan Galugad, Bulabog ops
2,566 ordinance violators nabbed in crackdown

Data from the operations show that the most prevalent violations include drinking in public places with 144 cases, smoking in public places with 83 cases, and minors violating curfew hours with 67 cases.

Authorities also recorded 18 individuals roaming the streets half-naked or shirtless, 11 cases of videoke use beyond permitted hours, and 38 other local ordinance violation.

SPD arrests 361 violators during Sunday's Oplan Galugad, Bulabog ops
SPD arrests over 2,500 ordinance violators

Meanwhile, no violations were recorded for wearing balaclavas.

Southern Police District (SPD)

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