SPD arrests 361 violators during Sunday's Oplan Galugad, Bulabog ops

The Southern Police District (SPD) recorded a total of 361 violators apprehended during 57 Oplan Galugad and Oplan Bulabog operations conducted across Southern Metro Manila on 19 April 2026.

Taguig City logged the highest number of violators with 84, followed by Makati City with 69 and Parañaque City with 64. Pasay City accounted for 54 violators, while Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, and Pateros recorded 40, 36, and 14, respectively.