SM City Baguio opens doors to buskers, boosts local music scene

After returning to Baguio in 2020, the duo turned to busking and has been performing regularly at SM City Baguio since 2022.

Also joining the lineup is Kash, a solo performer who has spent more than a decade in the local music scene. Known for his performances along Session Road, he has built a following through a diverse repertoire and dynamic stage presence.

For these artists, the mall has become more than a venue, offering a platform to sustain their craft and connect with the community.

“Malaking bagay po sa amin ang mabigyan ng pagkakataon na makapag-perform dito sa SM,” Ms. Cita said. “Kahit po may edad na kami, nabibigyan pa rin kami ng pagkakataon na maipakita ang talento namin at mapasaya ang mga tao. Dito po, pakiramdam namin may lugar pa rin kami.”

Mall management said the initiative supports local talent while enriching the overall visitor experience, reinforcing the role of shared spaces in fostering creativity and community engagement.