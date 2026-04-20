SM City Baguio opens doors to buskers, boosts local music scene

BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio is opening its spaces to local buskers, giving mallgoers more than just a shopping experience through live music performances across the venue.
Visitors are now welcomed by musicians performing throughout the mall, adding a vibrant and personal touch to each visit. Whether for a quick stop or a full day out, these performances aim to turn routine mall trips into more meaningful experiences.
Spaces such as the Sky Terrace serve as key venues where audiences can relax, enjoy the view and listen to live music. The setup allows buskers and listeners to connect through familiar tunes and shared moments.
Among the performers are Ms. Cita and Ruben Fontanilla, known as the Ebony and Ivory duo, a husband-and-wife tandem who have been performing since the early 1980s. They have staged shows locally and abroad, including in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Saipan and Dubai, covering genres from western and country to jazz and ballads.
After returning to Baguio in 2020, the duo turned to busking and has been performing regularly at SM City Baguio since 2022.
Also joining the lineup is Kash, a solo performer who has spent more than a decade in the local music scene. Known for his performances along Session Road, he has built a following through a diverse repertoire and dynamic stage presence.
For these artists, the mall has become more than a venue, offering a platform to sustain their craft and connect with the community.
“Malaking bagay po sa amin ang mabigyan ng pagkakataon na makapag-perform dito sa SM,” Ms. Cita said. “Kahit po may edad na kami, nabibigyan pa rin kami ng pagkakataon na maipakita ang talento namin at mapasaya ang mga tao. Dito po, pakiramdam namin may lugar pa rin kami.”
Mall management said the initiative supports local talent while enriching the overall visitor experience, reinforcing the role of shared spaces in fostering creativity and community engagement.