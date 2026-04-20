Retired Marine arrested after firing gun in Taguig altercation

The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly approached a 15-year-old male and uttered threats before grabbing him by the neck.

When bystanders intervened, the suspect reportedly drew a caliber .45 firearm, pointed it at the minor and others, and later confronted another individual, identified by the alias Karl, whom he allegedly held by the wrist while still armed.

Authorities said the suspect’s son attempted to de-escalate the situation while maneuvering their vehicle nearby, but the confrontation continued.

At the height of the incident, the suspect allegedly fired a shot into the ground, causing panic among residents.

Recovered from the suspect were a caliber .45 firearm, one spent shell, three live rounds of ammunition and a magazine.

He is facing charges of grave threats, alarm and scandal, illegal discharge of a firearm, and violations of Republic Act 10591 and Republic Act 7610 due to the involvement of a minor.

The suspect remains in police custody pending inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.