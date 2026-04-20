Retired Marine arrested after firing gun in Taguig altercation

A 67-year-old retired Marine was arrested after a violent incident that endangered residents, including a minor, in Barangay North Signal, Taguig City on Sunday evening, 19 April.
The suspect, identified only by the alias William, was apprehended by personnel of the Taguig City Police Station Sub-Station 6 after a confrontation escalated into threats, physical assault and the discharge of a firearm.
Initial investigation showed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. along Camachile Street following a verbal altercation between the suspect and a group of individuals drinking in the area.
Police said the dispute began after the group moved their table and chairs, which the suspect allegedly took as a sign of disrespect, triggering an exchange of remarks.
The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly approached a 15-year-old male and uttered threats before grabbing him by the neck.
When bystanders intervened, the suspect reportedly drew a caliber .45 firearm, pointed it at the minor and others, and later confronted another individual, identified by the alias Karl, whom he allegedly held by the wrist while still armed.
Authorities said the suspect’s son attempted to de-escalate the situation while maneuvering their vehicle nearby, but the confrontation continued.
At the height of the incident, the suspect allegedly fired a shot into the ground, causing panic among residents.
Recovered from the suspect were a caliber .45 firearm, one spent shell, three live rounds of ammunition and a magazine.
He is facing charges of grave threats, alarm and scandal, illegal discharge of a firearm, and violations of Republic Act 10591 and Republic Act 7610 due to the involvement of a minor.
The suspect remains in police custody pending inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.