Retired marine arrested after threatening minor, firing gun in Taguig

Police said the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on 19 April when the suspect confronted a group of individuals drinking along the street.



The altercation reportedly began when the group moved their table and chairs, which the suspect allegedly took as a sign of disrespect, prompting him to utter threatening remarks.



Initial investigation showed that the suspect approached a 15-year-old boy, grabbed him by the neck, and issued threats.



When bystanders attempted to intervene, the suspect allegedly pulled out a caliber .45 pistol, pointed it at the minor and others, and later grabbed another victim, identified only as “Karl,” by the wrist while still armed.



Despite efforts by the suspect’s son—who was maneuvering their vehicle nearby—to pacify him, police said the situation worsened until the suspect fired a shot into the ground, triggering alarm among residents.



Responding officers traced the suspect to his residence, where he was arrested.



Authorities recovered a caliber .45 firearm, one spent shell, three live rounds, and a magazine.



The suspect faces multiple charges, including Grave Threats, Alarm and Scandal, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, and violations of Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



He is also being charged under Republic Act 7610, which provides special protection to children, due to the involvement of a minor in the incident.



The suspect is detained pending inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.

