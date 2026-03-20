SPD apprehends motorist for brandishing gun at enforcer

The incident began when a Pasay City traffic enforcer flagged down a maroon Toyota Innova for a counterflow violation.

According to investigators, the suspect initially resisted presenting his license and questioned the basis of the apprehension. The situation escalated when the suspect alighted from his vehicle, retrieved a black belt bag, and drew a firearm, brandishing it toward the enforcer. Feeling threatened, the enforcer immediately sought police assistance, leading to the swift arrival of responding officers who took the suspect into custody.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police recovered a Glock 45 Gen 4 pistol (Serial No. ACVE947), one magazine, and six rounds of live ammunition. While the suspect presented a firearm license, verification revealed that his permit to carry firearm outside of residence had already expired, making the carriage of the weapon illegal.

The suspect, currently at the Pasay City Police Station custodial facility, will be charged for Alarms and Scandals (Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code) and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (Republic Act 10591).

The recovered firearm will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for ballistics examination prior to the filing of the case before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.