Perez surges ahead at LIV Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Victor Perez knew there would be an adjustment period in his first season on LIV Golf — new courses, music playing during rounds, a younger and louder gallery, even night golf in Riyadh and record crowds in Adelaide and South Africa.
But in Thursday’s opening round of LIV Golf Mexico City, the 33-year-old Frenchman showed he is beginning to find his rhythm.
Perez, playing for Cleeks Golf Club, fired 11 birdies at Club de Golf Chapultepec for a brilliant 9-under-par 62, grabbing a three-shot lead over Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm.
Six players are tied for third, including 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson and Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter.
On the team leaderboard, Rahm’s Legion XIII posted a 9-under total to take a three-stroke lead over 4Aces GC, with Majesticks GC and Smash GC another shot back.
Perez arrived in Mexico City buoyed by his best result in his first five LIV starts — a tie for 12th in South Africa — but admitted the transition to the new league hasn’t been easy.
“It’s definitely a different atmosphere, a different vibe,” Perez said. “The first event I really struggled with the energy and the music. I was almost too amped up and it got worse as the week went on.”