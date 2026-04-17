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Perez surges ahead at LIV Mexico City

Perez surges ahead at LIV Mexico City
Photo courtesy of Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
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MEXICO CITY — Victor Perez knew there would be an adjustment period in his first season on LIV Golf — new courses, music playing during rounds, a younger and louder gallery, even night golf in Riyadh and record crowds in Adelaide and South Africa.

But in Thursday’s opening round of LIV Golf Mexico City, the 33-year-old Frenchman showed he is beginning to find his rhythm.

Perez surges ahead at LIV Mexico City
Tabuena cards 71, falls to 33rd

Perez, playing for Cleeks Golf Club, fired 11 birdies at Club de Golf Chapultepec for a brilliant 9-under-par 62, grabbing a three-shot lead over Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm.

Six players are tied for third, including 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson and Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter.

On the team leaderboard, Rahm’s Legion XIII posted a 9-under total to take a three-stroke lead over 4Aces GC, with Majesticks GC and Smash GC another shot back.

Perez surges ahead at LIV Mexico City
Tabuena keeps grinding in Adelaide

Perez arrived in Mexico City buoyed by his best result in his first five LIV starts — a tie for 12th in South Africa — but admitted the transition to the new league hasn’t been easy.

“It’s definitely a different atmosphere, a different vibe,” Perez said. “The first event I really struggled with the energy and the music. I was almost too amped up and it got worse as the week went on.”

LIV Golf Mexico City
Club de Golf Chapultepec
Victor Perez

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