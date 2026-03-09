Rahm ‘relieved’ to rule Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AFP) — Jon Rahm said he was "very relieved" after scoring a final-round 64 to win the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong by three shots on Sunday.
It was the 31-year-old Spaniard's first victory since LIV Golf Chicago in 2024 and ended a run of four runner-up finishes on the Saudi-backed circuit.
"Very relieved, just happy I could enjoy the walk down the 18th," the two-time major champion said at Hong Kong Golf Club after finishing on 23-under, with Thomas Detry of Belgium second.
"I played really well all day," said Rahm, who made eight birdies against two bogeys in his final round at Fanling.
Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena closed with a one-under 69 to finish at 52nd, a step back from his 48th-place finish in Riyadh and 44th-place result in Adelaide earlier this season.
The wildcard bet from the Philippines, however, still pocketed $50,000 — or nearly P3 million — for finishing with a two-under total after posting 72, 69 and 68 in the first three rounds.
Rahm, who celebrated his third LIV win, added: "Even though I shot six-under, what could have been with quite a few short putts missed and an errant shot on 18."
"It was incredible. But I just tried to stay very patient and committed to each shot, knowing that I was doing everything right and things were going to happen.”
"I think that was the theme pretty much every round this week."
Runner-up Detry was only able to play in Hong Kong after Rahm arranged a private jet to fly the Belgian and several other LIV players out of the Middle East.