Rahm ‘relieved’ to rule Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AFP) — Jon Rahm said he was "very relieved" after scoring a final-round 64 to win the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong by three shots on Sunday.

It was the 31-year-old Spaniard's first victory since LIV Golf Chicago in 2024 and ended a run of four runner-up finishes on the Saudi-backed circuit.

"Very relieved, just happy I could enjoy the walk down the 18th," the two-time major champion said at Hong Kong Golf Club after finishing on 23-under, with Thomas Detry of Belgium second.

"I played really well all day," said Rahm, who made eight birdies against two bogeys in his final round at Fanling.