Fire at Kuwait airport after drones hit fuel tank: aviation agency

The Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack several times since the regional war began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

On 14 March, the civil aviation authority said an attack with "several drones" targeted the airport and "struck its radar system". No casualties were reported.

Drones hit fuel tanks at the airport on March 8, and an earlier attack on a passenger terminal left several people mildly wounded and caused some damage.

Major airlines have suspended flights to the Gulf, or cut back due to fuel shortages linked to the war.