Policewoman assists examinee’s family

Wacnag, who is also a mother, took the infant and provided care, allowing the grandfather to rest and the mother to finish her examination without disruption.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) issued a statement Monday citing Wacnag’s actions as an example of a “responsive and people-oriented police force.” The agency said such gestures are vital to strengthening community relations and building public trust.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended Wacnag, noting that policing often involves responding to human needs beyond traditional law enforcement.

“Moments like this demonstrate the character of the police force and their readiness to help in various situations,” Nartatez said.

The incident has been highlighted by the PNP as a reflection of its current “focused agenda,” which encourages personnel to provide proactive and practical support to the public.