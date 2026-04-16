PBBM confirms Zaldy Co arrest in Prague

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed the arrest of fugitive former Ako-Bicol representative Zaldy Co in Prague, Thursday night.

“He (Co) is now detained in Prague after crossing into the Czech Republic without proper documentation and is currently in the custody of Czech authorities,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

Marcos added that the Philippine government is in “close coordination” with the Czech government to follow legal processes for Co’s return to the Philippines.

The former congressman has been hiding since July 2025 due to the allegations of him being the mastermind of the flood control budget alterations.