Philippine Realty cleared to list 4.18B shares for P2.26-B BGC deal

Listed property firm Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. (RLT) has secured regulatory approval to list 4.18 billion new common shares tied to a P2.26-billion property-for-share swap involving prime land in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it received the Philippine Stock Exchange notice of approval on 17 April for the additional listing of 4.18 billion common shares, which will be issued at a swap price of P0.54 per share.