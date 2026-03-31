GT Capital buys P9.16B stake in FNG

“The transaction reinforces GT Capital’s commitment to institutional synergy with FNG, for the enhancement of its projects. Through deeper strategic alignment, we can ensure better operational efficiency and overall performance for the benefit of FNG’s customers and tenants,” GT Capital Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer George S. Uy-Tioco, Jr.said.

FNG holds land across Cavite, Pasay, Mandaluyong, and Cebu, with a mix of vertical projects, such as The Observatory in Mandaluyong, and horizontal communities, including Yume at Riverpark in General Trias.

Last year, it sold out the first tranche of Riverpark commercial lots, planned for office, retail, and mixed-use development.

At Riverpark North, FNG will host the UNIQLO Logistics Facility, the largest UNIQLO warehouse in Southeast Asia at 3.5 hectares, set to open in the first half of the year and create up to 400 jobs.