PNB Holdings to raise P56B from PSE listing

The regulator, however, noted that the listing remains subject to the company’s compliance with certain remaining requirements.

The initial price is P1.20 per share, giving the company its estimated total listing value of P56.32 billion.

PNB’s 2021 property dividend

The move follows the Philippine National Bank’s (PNB) 2021 property dividend, which gave shareholders 51 percent of PHC’s stock.

Once fully distributed, PHC will count more than 30,000 shareholders.

As of February, 98.08 percent of the dividends have been distributed, with less than two percent remaining.

The PSE allows this type of listing when shares are given out as property dividends.

For PHC, the listing “means higher visibility, broader investor reach, and a stronger platform for growth.”