PCW delegates identify education as key to gender equality, empowerment

Manalili added that educating young women and children on crimes can empower more victims to speak up.

“It’s another thing to recognize that there’s a remedy,” she said.

She also urged the Department of Education to strengthen school-based programs and integrate lessons on gender equality, consent and abuse prevention into the curriculum.

“Train the response mechanism and referral mechanism—what to do in cases that there’s a report or they encounter something like that,” Manalili added.

PCW official Ma. Sophia De Castro said access to quality education also opens economic opportunities for women, helping reduce dependency and enabling them to leave unsafe situations.