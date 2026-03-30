Legarda: Women key to water security, urges law enforcement

Loren Legarda on 23 March 2026 pushed for stricter enforcement of environmental and water laws, underscoring the role of women in water governance and climate resilience.

Speaking at the Water and Women Forum PH 2026 in Quezon City, Legarda said water security, waste management and gender equality are closely linked, warning that water scarcity disproportionately affects women and girls who often bear the burden of sourcing water for households.