Legarda: Women key to water security, urges law enforcement

Loren Legarda on 23 March 2026 pushed for stricter enforcement of environmental and water laws, underscoring the role of women in water governance and climate resilience.
Speaking at the Water and Women Forum PH 2026 in Quezon City, Legarda said water security, waste management and gender equality are closely linked, warning that water scarcity disproportionately affects women and girls who often bear the burden of sourcing water for households.
Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, she said only 53.1 percent of Filipino families have access to safely managed drinking water, while 44 percent still rely on sources outside their homes. “In four out of five cases, it is women and girls who carry this responsibility,” she said, noting the impact on education, livelihood and well-being.
Legarda also flagged the lack of women’s representation in water-related institutions, saying they remain underrepresented in policy-making and resource allocation.
She stressed the need to enforce existing laws, including the Clean Water Act and Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, citing the link between improper waste disposal and water pollution. “It seems like laws are just recommendations or suggestions. Hindi sinusunod e,” she said.
Legarda also highlighted the importance of measures such as the Rainwater Collection Act and the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Act, while recognizing the role of grassroots and indigenous women in protecting water resources.
The forum was organized by the National Water Resources Board with support from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the River Basin Control Office and other stakeholders.