Phl women’s protection strategy outlined

She highlighted key legislation including the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act and the Safe Spaces Act, which provide legal protections for women in both private and public settings.

However, Singh noted that the existence of laws is not enough. She emphasized the judiciary’s critical role in enforcement, stating that the SC has adopted a rights-based and context-sensitive approach.

This includes rulings that recognize gender-based violence as a public offense and measures that expand access to legal remedies for victims.

The justice also detailed internal reforms under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027. This initiative promotes gender-responsive policies within the court system, such as the mandatory use of gender-fair language and modernized courtroom practices.

To strengthen coordination across the justice sector, Singh cited the implementation of victim-sensitive guidelines and the establishment of specialized “Justice Zones.”

These zones integrate the efforts of courts, law enforcement, and social services to more effectively prosecute cases of human trafficking and online sexual abuse.

Singh also pointed to the Clinical Legal Education Program, which allows law students to provide supervised legal aid to underserved communities, further broadening access to the justice system.

“While the Philippines has a robust legal framework, sustained reforms are needed to ensure that justice is accessible, responsive, and meaningful for all women and girls,” Singh said.

The panel discussion underscored the Philippines’ ongoing efforts to move beyond legislation and provide tangible protections and improved access to justice nationwide.