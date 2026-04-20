PAF deploys Black Hawk to battle Homonhon fire

The Philippine Air Force has deployed an S-70i Black Hawk helicopter to support aerial firefighting operations over Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as efforts continue to contain a spreading grass and forest fire.
The aircraft, equipped with a helibucket system, conducted precision water drops in areas inaccessible to ground responders and has completed nine sorties as of 19 April, the PAF said.
Operations are being carried out in coordination with the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Office of Civil Defense, Bureau of Fire Protection, and local government units.
Authorities said the fire has yet to be declared under control, with suppression efforts ongoing both on the ground and from the air.