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PAF deploys Black Hawk to battle Homonhon fire

PAF deploys Black Hawk to battle Homonhon fire
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The Philippine Air Force has deployed an S-70i Black Hawk helicopter to support aerial firefighting operations over Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as efforts continue to contain a spreading grass and forest fire.

PAF deploys Black Hawk to battle Homonhon fire
Grass fire engulfs parts of Homonhon

The aircraft, equipped with a helibucket system, conducted precision water drops in areas inaccessible to ground responders and has completed nine sorties as of 19 April, the PAF said.

Operations are being carried out in coordination with the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Office of Civil Defense, Bureau of Fire Protection, and local government units.

PAF deploys Black Hawk to battle Homonhon fire
PAF, PACAF hold aerial operations at Basa Air Base

Authorities said the fire has yet to be declared under control, with suppression efforts ongoing both on the ground and from the air.

PAF
homonhon fire

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