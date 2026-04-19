Grass fire engulfs parts of Homonhon

No injuries or damage to residential structures have been reported, but residents in nearby areas have been urged to remain alert.

Eastern Samar Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales has sought additional support from the Department of National Defense, citing the fire’s spread to an estimated 80 to 100 hectares.

He said response efforts are being hampered by the island’s remoteness and difficult terrain.

Homonhon Island, located about three hours by boat from the mainland, is home to over 8,000 residents, many of whom rely on mining and fishing for livelihood.