Grass fire engulfs parts of Homonhon

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of National Defense has deployed air assets to help contain a fast-spreading grass fire on Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Rey Gozon, assistant regional director of the Office of Civil Defense in Eastern Visayas, said an aircraft equipped with a Bambi bucket was dispatched from Mactan to assist firefighting operations.
Authorities said the fire, which started on 15 April in Barangay Casuguran, has spread toward the northeast, affecting two more barangays.
Ground operations are being carried out by personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Guiuan, with support from special response teams, the local government, and mining companies.
No injuries or damage to residential structures have been reported, but residents in nearby areas have been urged to remain alert.
Eastern Samar Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales has sought additional support from the Department of National Defense, citing the fire’s spread to an estimated 80 to 100 hectares.
He said response efforts are being hampered by the island’s remoteness and difficult terrain.
Homonhon Island, located about three hours by boat from the mainland, is home to over 8,000 residents, many of whom rely on mining and fishing for livelihood.