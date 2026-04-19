Marcos widens P20 rice rollout nationwide

The government is expanding access to subsidized rice as rising fuel costs continue to strain household budgets, with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directing a broader rollout of the P20-per-kilo rice program across the country.
The initiative, branded “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!”, is being scaled up through longer selling hours and more distribution points, according to the Department of Agriculture. The move aims to cushion vulnerable sectors from higher food prices driven by transport and logistics costs.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the expansion is meant to keep basic food within reach as external pressures push market prices higher.
“We have sufficient food supply, but elevated fuel and logistics costs are pushing market prices to levels that further contain the budgets of many Filipinos,” Tiu Laurel said. “By expanding access to affordable rice and essential goods, we are directly easing that pressure and ensuring vulnerable sectors are protected while we work to stabilize both prices and supply.”
As of early April, the program operates through 932 selling sites nationwide, serving about 6.45 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, low-income households, persons with disabilities, and farmers and fisherfolk.
The government is preparing to nearly double its reach, with plans to add 900 more outlets in key areas such as Capiz, Bukidnon, Cebu, Cotabato, and Catanduanes.
A parallel agreement between Food Terminal Inc. and the National Food Authority will support the expansion by securing supply and funding. The deal involves the procurement of about 1.8 million sacks of rice backed by a P3-billion allocation, part of a larger P10-billion food program.
Under the setup, proceeds from rice sales will be reinvested into palay procurement, creating a continuous cycle that also supports farmers during harvest periods.
“We assure that this budget will be used to secure better prices for our farmers, especially during the harvest season. In some areas, we have already increased our buying price to as much as ₱30 per kilo to prevent a drop in farmgate palay prices,” said NFA Administrator Larry R. Lacson. “The NFA continues to step in to protect the income of our farmers.”
Food Terminal Inc. President and CEO Joseph Rudolph C. Lo said demand for subsidized rice has risen amid market volatility, prompting plans to further expand the network to 1,800 outlets by year-end.
“Given the current instability in market prices due to external conflicts, we are seeing a significant increase in buyers turning to our outlets to access quality rice at lower cost,” Lo said. “We are closely coordinating with government partners to manage this demand and are preparing to expand our network further, with a target of reaching 1,800 P20 rice selling sites nationwide by the end of 2026.”
Officials said the program is a targeted intervention to stabilize food access during a period of global energy uncertainty, while reinforcing supply through government procurement and distribution systems.