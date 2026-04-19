Marcos widens P20 rice rollout nationwide

As of early April, the program operates through 932 selling sites nationwide, serving about 6.45 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, low-income households, persons with disabilities, and farmers and fisherfolk.

The government is preparing to nearly double its reach, with plans to add 900 more outlets in key areas such as Capiz, Bukidnon, Cebu, Cotabato, and Catanduanes.

A parallel agreement between Food Terminal Inc. and the National Food Authority will support the expansion by securing supply and funding. The deal involves the procurement of about 1.8 million sacks of rice backed by a P3-billion allocation, part of a larger P10-billion food program.

Under the setup, proceeds from rice sales will be reinvested into palay procurement, creating a continuous cycle that also supports farmers during harvest periods.

“We assure that this budget will be used to secure better prices for our farmers, especially during the harvest season. In some areas, we have already increased our buying price to as much as ₱30 per kilo to prevent a drop in farmgate palay prices,” said NFA Administrator Larry R. Lacson. “The NFA continues to step in to protect the income of our farmers.”

Food Terminal Inc. President and CEO Joseph Rudolph C. Lo said demand for subsidized rice has risen amid market volatility, prompting plans to further expand the network to 1,800 outlets by year-end.

“Given the current instability in market prices due to external conflicts, we are seeing a significant increase in buyers turning to our outlets to access quality rice at lower cost,” Lo said. “We are closely coordinating with government partners to manage this demand and are preparing to expand our network further, with a target of reaching 1,800 P20 rice selling sites nationwide by the end of 2026.”

Officials said the program is a targeted intervention to stabilize food access during a period of global energy uncertainty, while reinforcing supply through government procurement and distribution systems.