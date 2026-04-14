P20 rice reaches Makati as fuel costs rise

The program comes amid continued volatility in global energy markets, which has raised transport and production costs and placed pressure on food prices. Officials said this has exposed pockets of vulnerability across different income groups, prompting wider coverage of government support.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative is designed to ease the burden on consumers while maintaining supply stability. “During these challenging times, initiatives envisioned by President Marcos, such as the P20 rice program, are a big help for the tight budgets of Filipino families,” he said.

At the same time, the program supports local farmers by ensuring steady procurement of palay through the National Food Authority, helping sustain farmgate prices following recent harvests. Authorities noted that each kilo distributed contributes to stabilizing demand for locally produced rice.

To improve transparency and targeting, the government is rolling out the PBBM Registry System, which assigns QR codes to beneficiaries for monitored purchases at Kadiwa outlets. This is aimed at reducing leakages and streamlining distribution.

Officials said the initiative will continue to be expanded nationwide through 2028, serving as both a social safety measure and a tool to strengthen food security amid ongoing economic pressures.