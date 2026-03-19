Muntinlupa seeks long-term solution to recurring water outages

Mayor Ruffy Biazon has urged Maynilad Water Services Inc. to implement immediate and long-term solutions to address ongoing water service interruptions affecting residents.
During a meeting on 18 March 2026, city officials and Maynilad representatives discussed mitigation efforts, including the deployment of 28 water tankers. Biazon, however, said these measures remain inadequate, with some affected households still not being served.
“Hindi puwedeng umaasa lang tayo sa pansamantalang solusyon. Ang kailangan ng mga Muntinlupeño ay malinaw, maaasahan, at pangmatagalang serbisyo,” Biazon said.
The city government proposed improvements to the water distribution system, including dividing Muntinlupa into designated “quadrants” with assigned tankers to ensure more efficient delivery.
Officials also called for same-day water delivery to affected communities to ease the impact of supply interruptions.
Beyond short-term measures, the local government pressed for long-term solutions, including expanding water sources and developing additional infrastructure to prevent recurring supply issues.
City officials also raised concerns over road restoration following Maynilad projects, urging the company to ensure timely and proper repairs.
Maynilad committed to improving coordination with the local government on restoration efforts.
Biazon said the city will continue to monitor the situation and work with the utility provider to ensure a stable and reliable water supply for residents.