Muntinlupa seeks long-term solution to recurring water outages

Officials also called for same-day water delivery to affected communities to ease the impact of supply interruptions.

Call for infrastructure upgrades

Beyond short-term measures, the local government pressed for long-term solutions, including expanding water sources and developing additional infrastructure to prevent recurring supply issues.

City officials also raised concerns over road restoration following Maynilad projects, urging the company to ensure timely and proper repairs.

Maynilad committed to improving coordination with the local government on restoration efforts.

Biazon said the city will continue to monitor the situation and work with the utility provider to ensure a stable and reliable water supply for residents.