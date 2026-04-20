New 128.9MW RE output relieves power supply strain

Five renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 128.9 megawatts (MW) have entered commercial operations to add fresh supply to the grid and help ease mounting pressure on the country’s power system.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said Monday that the newly operational facilities include the 20.6 MW Hermosa Solar Power Project of Solana Solar Alpha Inc., the 17.5 MW Taft Solar Power Project of Taft Solar Energy Corp., and the 8 MW Biomass Cogeneration Plant Expansion of Central Azucarera de San Antonio.