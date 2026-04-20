New 128.9MW RE output relieves power supply strain

Five renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 128.9 megawatts (MW) have entered commercial operations to add fresh supply to the grid and help ease mounting pressure on the country’s power system.
The Department of Energy (DOE) said Monday that the newly operational facilities include the 20.6 MW Hermosa Solar Power Project of Solana Solar Alpha Inc., the 17.5 MW Taft Solar Power Project of Taft Solar Energy Corp., and the 8 MW Biomass Cogeneration Plant Expansion of Central Azucarera de San Antonio.
It also covers the 52.8 MW Cordon Solar Power Project of Greenergy For Global, Inc. (G4G) and the 30 MW Arayat 3A Solar Power Project of Citicore Solar Pampanga 1, Inc.
“We commend the developers and all concerned agencies for moving these projects forward with urgency,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.
“Every renewable energy project brought online strengthens our path toward energy independence, reduces our exposure to imported fuel volatility, and helps secure a cleaner and more resilient power system.”
With more projects now in the final stages of grid integration, the DOE said it remains on track to bring 25 renewable energy and energy storage facilities totaling around 1,471 MW online by the end of the month.
To ensure their timely delivery, the DOE said it will continue to monitor project progress and coordinate with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines to address transmission, interconnection, inspection, registration, and metering requirements.
"At a time of continuing volatility arising from the developments in the Middle East, fast-tracking our country’s renewable energy capacity is a critical strategic action to protect the Filipino people and the Philippine economy," Garin said.