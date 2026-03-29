22 RE projects to kickstart April amid fuel woes

The DoE said the projects are already in advanced stages of construction or are undergoing final testing and commissioning. Once fully integrated into the grid, they are expected to provide critical near-term capacity that can reinforce supply margins, support rising electricity demand, and strengthen overall grid reliability in the months ahead.

The 22 projects form part of the 200 power plants that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the DoE to fast-track over the next three years in his 4th State of the Nation Address to accelerate the delivery of additional power supply across the country.

These incoming capacities will come from renewable energy sources.

Of the said number, 12 solar projects account for approximately 1,284 MW, complemented by six hydroelectric plants with 48.23 MW, two biomass facilities with 38 MW, a wind project with 13.56 MW, and a 20 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage System (IRESS).

Together, these projects reflect the country’s continuing shift toward a more diversified, resilient, and sustainable energy mix.

Further, the DoE said that to date, of the 200 committed power projects under DoE monitoring, 24 power generation plants are already in commercial operation, with an aggregate capacity of 1,178.642 MW.

Of these, three solar power plants commenced commercial operations this month, reflecting continued momentum in bringing new capacity into the grid. In parallel, seven Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facilities with a combined capacity of 190 MW are likewise operational.

The 22 projects are expected to build further on this operating base as they come online.