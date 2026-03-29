22 RE projects to kickstart April amid fuel woes

As uncertainty continues to hound the country’s fuel sector, the Department of Energy (DoE) said they are seeking refuge in the entry of 22 renewable energy projects expected to start operations this April, providing around 1,471 megawatts (MW) of committed new power capacity.
In a press statement on Sunday, the DoE said they are moving decisively to accelerate the grid entry of around 1,471 megawatts (MW) from 22 power projects, backing the government’s response under Executive Order 110 to secure a stable and reliable electricity supply for Filipino households and businesses, while helping ease the pressure of rising fuel costs.
The DoE said the projects are already in advanced stages of construction or are undergoing final testing and commissioning. Once fully integrated into the grid, they are expected to provide critical near-term capacity that can reinforce supply margins, support rising electricity demand, and strengthen overall grid reliability in the months ahead.
The 22 projects form part of the 200 power plants that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the DoE to fast-track over the next three years in his 4th State of the Nation Address to accelerate the delivery of additional power supply across the country.
These incoming capacities will come from renewable energy sources.
Of the said number, 12 solar projects account for approximately 1,284 MW, complemented by six hydroelectric plants with 48.23 MW, two biomass facilities with 38 MW, a wind project with 13.56 MW, and a 20 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage System (IRESS).
Together, these projects reflect the country’s continuing shift toward a more diversified, resilient, and sustainable energy mix.
Further, the DoE said that to date, of the 200 committed power projects under DoE monitoring, 24 power generation plants are already in commercial operation, with an aggregate capacity of 1,178.642 MW.
Of these, three solar power plants commenced commercial operations this month, reflecting continued momentum in bringing new capacity into the grid. In parallel, seven Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facilities with a combined capacity of 190 MW are likewise operational.
The 22 projects are expected to build further on this operating base as they come online.