Benguet IP elders reject Lepanto mining renewal

MANKAYAN, Benguet--Through a resolution, indigenous peoples (IP) elders of Barangay Bulalacao in Mankayan, Benguet, manifested their opposition to the renewal of mining operations by the Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC).
Fifteen elders representing indigenous cultural communities in Barangay Bulalacao, Mankayan, Benguet signed Resolution No. 002, Series of 2026 during a recent assembly, asserting their right to ancestral domain and self-determination while opposing the renewal of mining operations.
The resolution cited environmental and safety concerns, including alleged contamination and depletion of key water sources used for households and agriculture, as well as increasing ground instability marked by cracks in roads and residential areas. The elders said these conditions pose risks to infrastructure and human safety.
Based on these concerns, the community withheld its Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC), a legal requirement for projects affecting indigenous lands. The elders described their decision as non-negotiable, stressing that development should not come at the expense of safety and cultural preservation.
The resolution also called for the exclusion of the entire Barangay Bulalacao from the coverage of the Mining Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) No. 001, and stated that no direct or indirect mining activities should be allowed within their jurisdiction. Community leaders further said they are waiving all benefits under the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), maintaining that no financial or material consideration outweighs the need to protect health and safety.
While noting that other barangays in Mankayan may have granted consent to the mining renewal, the elders urged that Bulalacao’s территorial boundaries be respected and kept free from encroachment.
They added that they are the duly authorized representatives of the community and have furnished copies of the resolution to the municipal government of Mankayan, the Benguet provincial government, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.