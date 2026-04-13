Benguet IP elders reject Lepanto mining renewal

The resolution also called for the exclusion of the entire Barangay Bulalacao from the coverage of the Mining Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) No. 001, and stated that no direct or indirect mining activities should be allowed within their jurisdiction. Community leaders further said they are waiving all benefits under the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), maintaining that no financial or material consideration outweighs the need to protect health and safety.

While noting that other barangays in Mankayan may have granted consent to the mining renewal, the elders urged that Bulalacao’s территorial boundaries be respected and kept free from encroachment.

They added that they are the duly authorized representatives of the community and have furnished copies of the resolution to the municipal government of Mankayan, the Benguet provincial government, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.