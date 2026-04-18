Tribal groups call for proper consent, respect for culture at Kaamulan Festival

TRICAP emphasized that indigenous culture is not a costume and that traditional practices are not intended for mere entertainment. The organization is calling for a commitment to respect, understanding, and partnership to ensure that the rights of indigenous communities are upheld during public celebrations.

The group outlined four specific requirements for organizers moving forward. Organizers must exercise caution and maintain responsibility in all activities involving indigenous peoples. Second, they are required to conduct proper consultations by engaging meaningfully with the relevant communities.

Organizers are also being asked to obtain free and prior informed consent (FPIC), which the association notes is a right rather than an optional step. TRICAP is also calling for increased cultural sensitivity regarding traditional beliefs, customs, and laws.

The association maintains that failure to observe these established protocols disrespects long-standing traditions and undermines the integrity of their communities.

TRICAP, in its statement, expressed that it should be ensured that future iterations of the "Kaamulan" Festival and similar events prioritize cultural honor and legal compliance over commercial or entertainment interests.