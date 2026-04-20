Nations gather for first-ever conference on fossil fuel exit

The gathering was born out of frustration with consensus-based United Nations climate talks, where efforts to negotiate a fossil fuel exit strategy have stalled.

But organizers say the energy shock caused by Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the key transit point for Gulf oil and gas shipments, has strengthened the case for a fossil fuel phaseout, even as some countries look to coal in the short-term to secure supplies.

Concerns over energy security are expected to shape the high-level discussions over 28 and 29 April as much as climate priorities, analysts say.

The meeting was announced months ago but has taken on “greater relevance” with the energy crisis, said Colombia’s environment minister Irene Velez Torres, whose country is co-hosting with the Netherlands.

Major fossil fuel producing nations Australia, Canada and Norway are expected along with developing oil giants Angola, Mexico and Brazil and coal-reliant emerging markets Turkey and Vietnam.

They will join dozens of other countries from small-island developing states to major economies Germany, France and the UK.