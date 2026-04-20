Montalban church robbed: 2 electric guitars, other items stolen

A Christian community church in Southville 8B, San Isidro, Rodriguez (formerly Montalban), Rizal was robbed last week, a day after celebrating its 14th anniversary.

Stolen items included musical instruments and technical equipment: two electric guitars, a mixer, an equalizer, and a rice cooker.

The church, God’s Creation Full Gospel Global Ministry, had just celebrated its anniversary on 12 April, Sunday, using the same equipment. Based on initial information, the theft may have occurred between Monday night, 13 April, and Tuesday dawn when the church was locked and unattended.

According to the source, the initial cost of the lost items, excluding the two electric guitars, is P19,000. The church is temporarily borrowing an electric guitar from one of its members while it needs to save funds to replace the lost items.