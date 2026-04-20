Mark Herras opens up on viral breakdown, marriage and family

“It had nothing to do with money or work. It was a personal issue,” he said in an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. “I needed to do it, to post it just to vent.”

A moment of vulnerability

Herras admitted that the video came from a place of emotional strain, brought on by a misunderstanding with his wife, Nicole Donesa.

“When that happened, my wife and I had a misunderstanding,” he shared.

At the time, he was preparing to leave their home to cool off, but something stopped him — his children.

As he reflected on the possibility of being away from them, the weight of the moment overwhelmed him.

“I needed to vent out or else I would have lost it,” he said, emphasizing that expressing his emotions helped him avoid reaching a breaking point.

Despite the rawness of that moment, Herras stressed that he never intended to seek sympathy. Instead, it was a necessary release during a difficult time.

Setting the record straight

The actor also expressed disappointment over how quickly some people connected his emotional video to past controversies.

Rather than dwell on the noise, Herras chose to focus on what matters most — his family.

“Having a complete family for the kids is very important for me and Nicole,” he said, firmly shutting down rumors of separation.

He candidly admitted that like many couples, they have their own ways of handling conflict — even joking about blocking each other on social media during disagreements — but ultimately, their shared priority remains their children.