Miguel Vergara opens up over family, identity

During his time inside the house, Miguel spoke candidly about his siblings — each with their own identity, each fully embraced within their family. Rather than presenting it as something extraordinary, he framed it as something beautifully ordinary.

“I shared that story about my family dynamics with Tito Boy because I want it to be normal — and it should be normal,” he said.

It shouldn’t be put on a pedestal, and they shouldn’t be looked down on — they should be treated as normal people.”

For Miguel, the decision to speak up was rooted in a desire to normalize conversations around identity — not sensationalize them. His message is simple: people are more than labels, and families are built on understanding, not definitions.

He also acknowledged the realities his siblings have faced, including moments of discrimination — experiences that only strengthened his pride in and support for them.

“I shared that because my siblings, at that time, were experiencing that kind of discrimination. Now, I’m even more proud of them — that’s why I shared it on PBB and with Tito Boy,” he explained. “My siblings wouldn’t be who they are without their preferences — the way they talk, the way they dress and the way they find love.”

With growing visibility comes greater responsibility — and Miguel is fully aware of it. As someone now looked up to by fans, he is intentional about the kind of influence he wants to create: one rooted in empathy, positivity and acceptance.

“We are not in a position to dictate what happiness should be for others. What I want viewers to understand is that it’s normal for people to be who they are,” he said.

“Now that I have a bigger platform, I want to influence people in a good way. I shared that story so they would understand — even I’ve realized that there are people who look up to me.”