Marco Masa talks growth, gratitude, and life after Bahay ni Kuya



“I’m just really excited sa mga work na kasama yung housemates. Kasi yung bond na nabuo namin inside the house is something na dadalhin ko talaga in the future, at I’m happy to be doing stuff with them,” he shared.

A Journey Marked by Setbacks—and Comebacks

Marco’s path inside the house was anything but predictable. Initially evicted early in the competition, he admitted the experience caught him completely off guard.

“When I got out for the first time, I was really shocked. I was really overwhelmed by how people’s perception about me is. And talagang nagulat ako kasi when I was inside, I was really doing great.”

“I really believe na lahat ng housemates talaga tina-try kong mas makilala, nag-i-impart ako sa kanila.”

Despite his efforts, public votes told a different story—something that pushed him to fight harder when given a second chance.

“Nung nagkaroon ng wildcard, I was just eager, eager to get back inside the house. I just really wanted to get back at gusto ko lang maipakita at mapatunayan sa tao na this is who I am. And ito yung pinaglalaban ko. And from the very beginning, this was my pure intentions and this is how genuine I am towards the housemates.”

His return as a wildcard contestant became a defining chapter—one that allowed him to rewrite his narrative and reconnect with viewers.

“Kahit na hindi man ako nakaabot ng Big Four, naging masaya na ako dahil the fact that the people chose me to be back as a wildcard is a huge blessing na and sobrang thankful na ako na nakabalik talaga ako ng bahay and I owe it to them.”

“Everything that I did as a wildcard, I owe it to the people.”

Moving Forward, One Step at a Time

As he continues to navigate life after PBB, Marco admits their family is still adjusting to the loss—and while the idea of welcoming a new pet has crossed his mind, it’s something they’re taking slowly.

“Grabe naman, maliit lang yung bahay namin! Pero ngayon, medyo nag-a-adjust pa kami, so ayan. Hindi pa namin alam kung kailan kami kukuha ulit ng dog,” he said with a laugh.

A New Chapter Begins

Now back in the outside world, Marco Masa carries with him more than just memories of competition—he brings lessons in resilience, authenticity, and gratitude.

From unexpected eviction to a meaningful comeback, and from personal loss to emotional growth, his story reflects a young artist learning to embrace both the highs and lows of his journey.

And as he steps into new opportunities alongside the housemates who became his second family, one thing is clear: Marco is no longer just the boy audiences once knew—he is an artist shaped by experience, ready for what comes next.