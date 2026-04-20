Marcos admin rolls out major infra push in Western Visayas

Among the flagship energy projects are the Panay-Guimaras 138kV Interconnection Project and the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay Transmission Line, both aimed at ensuring reliable electricity supply, especially in high-demand destinations such as Boracay.

Transport infrastructure is also being expanded to ease mobility and support regional trade. These include the new passenger terminal at Caticlan Airport, the Boracay Circumferential Road, and the ongoing rehabilitation of Oyungan Bridge in Miagao.

The government is likewise pushing the expansion of Dumangas Port in Iloilo to strengthen logistics and facilitate the movement of goods across the Visayas.

In the agriculture sector, the Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project Stage II (JRMP2) is expected to play a critical role in improving irrigation systems while contributing to renewable energy generation in Iloilo.

Castro said these projects are part of a broader effort to stimulate regional growth and improve living conditions, with most targeted for completion within the current administration.

The Palace also cited long-term projects in the pipeline, including the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Inter-Island Link Bridge, Panay East-West Road, Panay Railway System, and the Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway (ICAEx), which are currently in early development stages.