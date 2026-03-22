PBBM orders faster Marawi rehab, flags delays in key infra projects

However, the project is facing rising costs and delays. The proposed budget has increased by 26.55 percent—from P7.52 billion to P9.51 billion—due to updated civil works requirements, consultancy services, and right-of-way acquisition.

The completion timeline may also be extended from the original June 2027 target to March 31, 2028. As of January 2026, overall progress stands at 19.61 percent.

Marcos ordered a thorough assessment of the revised timeline’s feasibility, as well as the identification of funding sources and measures to prevent procurement bottlenecks that could further delay implementation.

Despite setbacks, several key projects under the Marawi rehabilitation program have already been completed, including permanent housing units, power supply systems, and essential public facilities such as the Marawi City General Hospital, the Port of Marawi City, the Marawi Dansalan Integrated School, the Marawi Central Fire Station, and the Grand Padian Market with an ice plant.

Ongoing initiatives include a bulk water supply project led by the Local Water Utilities Administration, targeted for completion by May 2026, as well as additional facilities at the Marawi Dansalan Integrated School.

Meanwhile, the Unified Grand Central Common Station, a flagship transport hub linking LRT Line 1 and MRT Lines 3 and 7, has encountered delays due to contractor performance issues.

The contract of the joint venture between BF Corporation and Foresight Development and Surveying Company was terminated on May 14, 2025, after the project reached 67.03 percent completion, with P1.37 billion already disbursed out of the P2.8 billion total cost.

The Department of Transportation said it is targeting interim operations connecting the rail lines by the first half of 2027.

Marcos also instructed agencies to ensure proper communication regarding the contractor termination, expedite approvals for priority infrastructure projects, and avoid post-facto decisions by the council to protect public interest.

The council likewise reviewed the progress of claims processed by the Marawi Compensation Board, noting that 2,288 claims involving 2,280 beneficiaries have been resolved, with P3.85 billion released in compensation from 2023 to February 2026.

The President underscored the need to speed up both rehabilitation and infrastructure efforts, stressing that these are critical to restoring mobility, boosting economic activity, and delivering timely benefits to affected communities.