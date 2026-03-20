Man arrested in Laoag City drug buy-bust

A 33-year-old man listed as a street-level individual was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by authorities in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation was carried out at around 4:00 PM, March 19, 2026, along Pasion Street, Barangay 14.

The Laoag City Police Station (CPS) served as the lead unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1 (PDEA RO1).The suspect was identified as Kevin John Flores y Amaranto, a resident of Sitio 5, Barangay 41, Balacad, Laoag City. He was apprehended after allegedly selling one sachet of suspected shabu weighing approximately 1.5 grams worth ₱1,000 to a police poseur buyer.