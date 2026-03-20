Man arrested in Laoag City drug buy-bust

A 33-year-old man listed as a street-level individual was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by authorities in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation was carried out at around 4:00 PM, March 19, 2026, along Pasion Street, Barangay 14.
The Laoag City Police Station (CPS) served as the lead unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1 (PDEA RO1).The suspect was identified as Kevin John Flores y Amaranto, a resident of Sitio 5, Barangay 41, Balacad, Laoag City. He was apprehended after allegedly selling one sachet of suspected shabu weighing approximately 1.5 grams worth ₱1,000 to a police poseur buyer.
Authorities reported that additional items were recovered during the operation, including four more sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 6.2 grams, buy-bust money consisting of marked ₱1,000 and ₱500 bills, an open plastic sachet, and a Realme mobile phone.
The total estimated weight of the seized illegal drugs reached 7.3 grams, with a standard drug price of ₱52,360.The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a dialect he understood and was placed under arrest. The operation was documented using alternative recording devices in compliance with legal procedures.
The suspect was later brought to Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for medical examination, while the confiscated evidence was submitted for laboratory testing.
Authorities are now preparing the necessary documents for the filing of charges against the suspect for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.