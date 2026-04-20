Let’s gooo!: Taduran keeping eyes on the ultimate prize

In fact, he will be at ringside early next month in Cebu City when a title elimination match takes place to determine Taduran’s mandatory title challenger.

Filipino Ian Abne and Chinese Zhu Dianxing are locking horns on 9 May at the Cebu Coliseum with the winner earning a shot at Taduran’s IBF 105-pound crown.

Sean Gibbons, the well-connected American dealmaker, insists Taduran will honor a commitment to defend against the survivor of the Abne-Zhu rumble in the event Collazo decides to tap somebody else as an opponent.

Collazo is not making any comments about his next defense pending the result of the 16 Mayshowdown between World Boxing Council champion Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse in Johannesburg.

The undefeated Collazo, also a southpaw like Taduran, is ranked highly among the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters.

But Gibbons is laughing at his inclusion on the elite list.

“He keeps on saying that he is one of the best pound-for-pound,” said Gibbons.

“But he’s not fighting Pedro Taduran.”