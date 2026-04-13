Taduran to Collazo: Let’s do it!

Apparently, Collazo is determined to face another Filipino titleholder first and whether that a deal can be put in place will only be known after 16 May as Jerusalem is risking the World Boxing Council title against Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa in Johannesburg on that day.

Taduran is coming off a rousing seventh-round stoppage of Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Collazo has the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association belts and dreams of unifying all before going up in weight.

Actually, Collazo had mer Jerusalem before and in that match held almost three years ago, he forced the Filipino to quit on his stool.