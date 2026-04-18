Taduran weighs options

Dianxing is rated No. 3 by the IBF while Abne is No. 4 and they are the sanctioning body’s highest ranked contenders in the 105-pound class.

Under the rules, Taduran is mandated to face the winner of the Cebu clash but that could temporarily be set aside in the event a unification fight with Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo can be made.

The undefeated Collazo holds the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association straps and is considered among the world’s top fighters pound-for-pound.

“A unification fight supersedes a mandatory (defense),” said Taduran’s official representative Sean Gibbons of Viva Promotions.