Lawmakers demand clarity as shift to three-term school year hits data snag

Without such clarity, lawmakers warned, schools could enter the new calendar year unequipped to ensure complete coverage of essential competencies, particularly in weather-prone regions where class suspensions are common.

“What happens if there are no classes in between… they won’t be able to complete everything? It’s the students who suffer,” Romulo said in Filipino.

The committee also probed DepEd’s Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) program, which aims to help students catch up on lost learning.

Lawmakers questioned why the current design appears heavily weighted toward early grades, urging the expansion of interventions to all grade levels rather than focusing chiefly on Grade 1.

DepEd officials acknowledged the call for wider support but stopped short of firm commitments.

Romulo suggested an eight-week recovery block tailored to struggling learners, arguing that embedding remedial efforts within normal class weeks may not suffice.



Further tensions emerged around the basis for certain structural choices in the calendar — including a proposed five-day remediation period.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Janir TY Datukan admitted that the figure was chosen for “practical” reasons rather than being backed by specific research, a revelation that drew skepticism from legislators seeking evidence-based policymaking.

DepEd maintained that the three-term structure forms part of a broader reform package aimed at longer uninterrupted learning periods and streamlined tasks for teachers and students.

Still, lawmakers insisted that clear policy documentation, consistent data, and contingency planning — especially around weather disruptions — are prerequisites before full implementation.

The committee directed DepEd to submit additional technical data on instructional time, learning competency targets, and the proposed remediation strategy.

DepEd officials argue the new calendar is a response to past disruptions, citing reports that nearly 53 days of classroom time were lost in School Year 2023–2024 due to weather and non-instructional activities.

Classes are set to start in early June, with the academic year divided into three terms: June to September for the first, September to December for the second, and January through late March for the third.

Each term is designed to have roughly 54 to 61 instructional days, emphasizing sustained classroom teaching with fewer interruptions.