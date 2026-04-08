DepEd begins nationwide briefings on new three-term school calendar

“These reforms will only be successful if our teachers and school leaders fully understand how to implement them in actual situations,” Angara said.

Jerome Buenviaje, assistant secretary for Learning Systems, said the changes aim to create a “humane system” that protects the conditions necessary for learning. Beyond the calendar shift, the orientations cover revised grading guidelines, a strengthened Senior High School curriculum, and new flexible learning programs designed for use during emergencies.

The reform has faced criticism from the ACT Teachers Party-list, which previously argued that a three-term calendar fails to address the “fundamental problems” of the Philippine education system.

The agency’s rollout will move from regional and division officials down to local schools. Master teachers and classroom instructors are scheduled for detailed briefings in May.