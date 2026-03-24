DepEd defends three-term school calendar

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday clarified its plan to shift to a three-term school calendar starting School Year 2026–2027, saying the redesign aims to provide “more continuous learning” and will undergo extensive consultation before full implementation.
In a statement, the agency said the new setup—featuring longer instructional periods and shorter transitions—is intended to address frequent disruptions that have cut classroom time in recent years.
“It is designed to provide structured academic support for our students and help reduce excessive workload for our teachers,” DepEd said.
DepEd cited findings from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) showing that public schools lost about 53 class days in School Year 2023–2024 due to weather disturbances and non-teaching activities.
The department said the revised terms will allow “continuous instruction,” dedicated intervention periods, and more predictable grading schedules.
The agency also emphasized that the proposal is grounded in nationwide feedback.
“Consultations with schools, teachers, parents, and partners are being conducted from the central office down to school divisions,” the education agency said.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) previously criticized the plan.
“It was approved hastily without transparent evaluation or evidence that it will improve learning,” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.
But DepEd said the calendar adjustment forms part of broader education reforms, including learning recovery initiatives and infrastructure improvements.
Further guidelines are expected in the coming months as consultations continue.