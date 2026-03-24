DepEd defends three-term school calendar

The agency also emphasized that the proposal is grounded in nationwide feedback.

“Consultations with schools, teachers, parents, and partners are being conducted from the central office down to school divisions,” the education agency said.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) previously criticized the plan.

“It was approved hastily without transparent evaluation or evidence that it will improve learning,” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

But DepEd said the calendar adjustment forms part of broader education reforms, including learning recovery initiatives and infrastructure improvements.

Further guidelines are expected in the coming months as consultations continue.