GREEN AND GO: La Salle targets final berth

All eyes, including those of other teams in contention for the remaining seats in the next round, are focused on the 3 p.m. clash of the two squads already through to the semis.

Secured of a top-seeding and a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis after a perfect 13-0 win-loss record, the Lady Spikers aim their arrows to completing their first elimination round sweep in 12 years for an outright championship berth.

If fate continues to favor the Ramil de Jesus-mentored team, La Salle will become the first crew to achieve the feat since the then-Bella Belen-led Lady Bulldogs won it all back in 2022.

However, the Lady Spikers would rather take care of business first than think of the result.

“We want to focus on what’s in front of us, which is NU. Take it one game at a time. Hopefully, we’ll be able to show our best in the game against NU,” La Salle assistant coach Gian de Jesus said.

The Lady Spikers swept University of the East last Wednesday to prime up against the Lady Bulldogs, who are putting all stops to prevent their Season 87 finals victims from advancing straight to the best-of-three finals that would trigger a stepladder semis.

La Salle defeated NU, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, in the first round back on 15 March, where skipper Shevana Laput and ace spiker Angel Canino scored 19 and 14 markers, respectively.

But even with momentum on their side, the Lady Spikers are not taking the Lady Bulldogs lightly.

“That’s what the coaches are instilling in us. One game at a time. We don’t worry about this streak that we have, that it’s 13-0,” Laput said.

“We worry about how we perform, and if we perform what we have done in training. Being disciplined in staying true to the system that the coaches are teaching us.”

NU, on the other hand, is on a three-game roll with a 9-3 slate in solo second spot.