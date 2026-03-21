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TOAST TO 70 YEARS: Japanese ambassador hosts glittering National Day reception in Manila

JAPANESE Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya (center) with Madame Akiko and the author Joy Fong.
JAPANESE Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya (center) with Madame Akiko and the author Joy Fong.
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Manila’s diplomatic and social circles converged at the Grand Hyatt Manila recently as Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Kazuya Endo, hosted the annual National Day Reception.

The elegant affair was a dual celebration: honoring the 66th birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, while simultaneously kicking off the commemorative events for the 70th Anniversary of Philippines-Japan Friendship.

JAPANESE Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya (center) with Madame Akiko and the author Joy Fong.
Seven decades of shared ties

The evening was a testament to the deep and vibrant ties between the two nations, drawing a distinguished crowd that read like a who’s who of Philippine society. Leading the Philippine government’s representation, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro delivered a video message, while DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim was on hand to lead the ceremonial toast.

Adding a touch of star power and national pride, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo graced the reception, his presence a symbol of the people-to-people connections celebrated throughout the night. The guest list was further studded with Cabinet Secretaries, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and other key figures from the Philippine government.

The formal program began on a high note with the singing of the Philippine and Japanese national anthems. The performance was delivered by the Annex Chorale Ensemble, a remarkable collaborative group formed by the University of the Philippines (UP)-Junior Music Educators’ Guild Chorale and the UP-Junior Philippine Conductors Association Ensemble from the UP College of Music. Their participation underscored a commitment to artistic excellence and served as a beautiful cultural bridge between the two countries.

JAPANESE Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya (center) with Madame Akiko and the author Joy Fong.
Philippines, Japan mark 70 years of enduring friendship

In his keynote remarks, Ambassador Endo took guests on a journey through the decades, reflecting on the historic events that have shaped the two nations’ robust partnership. He painted a picture of a relationship that has flourished across politics, the economy, culture and sports, highlighting the strengthened strategic partnership that defines their connection today.

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, Larry Gadon and Secretary Nestor Perez Arta.
PHILIPPINE Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, Larry Gadon and Secretary Nestor Perez Arta.
MADAM Akiko and Japan Ambassador Endo Kazuya with DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Philippines Mohammed Rida El Fassi.
MADAM Akiko and Japan Ambassador Endo Kazuya with DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Philippines Mohammed Rida El Fassi.
FORMER Senator Francis Tolentino, former Senator Koko Pimentel and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.
FORMER Senator Francis Tolentino, former Senator Koko Pimentel and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.
SENATOR Camille Villar-Genuino and Senator Mark Villar.
SENATOR Camille Villar-Genuino and Senator Mark Villar.
GREGGY Araneta and Senator JV Ejercito.
GREGGY Araneta and Senator JV Ejercito.
ASAHIKO and Sophia Yara.
ASAHIKO and Sophia Yara.
JOEY Rufino, Turkish Ambassador Niyaki Ecren Akyol, Irene Wicklein, Consul Mellie Ablaza, (seated) Marivic Rufino, Consul Helen Ong and Consul Fortune Ledesma.
JOEY Rufino, Turkish Ambassador Niyaki Ecren Akyol, Irene Wicklein, Consul Mellie Ablaza, (seated) Marivic Rufino, Consul Helen Ong and Consul Fortune Ledesma.
TURKISH Ambassador Niyaki Evren and Madam Indri Akyol.
TURKISH Ambassador Niyaki Evren and Madam Indri Akyol.
IRENE Wicklein, Carol and Hans Sy, Grace Glory Go, Hon. Consul Fortune Ledesma and Palestinian Ambassador Mounir Anastas.
IRENE Wicklein, Carol and Hans Sy, Grace Glory Go, Hon. Consul Fortune Ledesma and Palestinian Ambassador Mounir Anastas.
Grand Hyatt Manila
Japan National Day Reception
70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan

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