TOAST TO 70 YEARS: Japanese ambassador hosts glittering National Day reception in Manila

The evening was a testament to the deep and vibrant ties between the two nations, drawing a distinguished crowd that read like a who’s who of Philippine society. Leading the Philippine government’s representation, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro delivered a video message, while DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim was on hand to lead the ceremonial toast.

Adding a touch of star power and national pride, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo graced the reception, his presence a symbol of the people-to-people connections celebrated throughout the night. The guest list was further studded with Cabinet Secretaries, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, and other key figures from the Philippine government.

The formal program began on a high note with the singing of the Philippine and Japanese national anthems. The performance was delivered by the Annex Chorale Ensemble, a remarkable collaborative group formed by the University of the Philippines (UP)-Junior Music Educators’ Guild Chorale and the UP-Junior Philippine Conductors Association Ensemble from the UP College of Music. Their participation underscored a commitment to artistic excellence and served as a beautiful cultural bridge between the two countries.