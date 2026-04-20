Invincible Bol

Of course sportswriters were excited to talk to him. And the fact that he did the feat with former National Basketball Association star Luol Deng — the president of South Sudan Basketball Federation — making a surprising appearance makes his post-game media availability session truly interesting.

But their excitement turned into dejection as Bol failed, or rather, refused to show up.

Actually, it wasn’t the first time for Bol to snub the reporters.

Shortly after making a successful debut in which he led TNT to a 103-97 win over NLEX, Bol was seen rushing to the tunnel to avoid the on-court interview with the broadcast panel. The PBA cracked the whip and fined him a minimal amount for being a first-time offender.

The message that the league sent appeared to work. After TNT’s 118-92 win over San Miguel Beer, Bol granted media interviews and even took time to pose for pictures and sign autographs for fans.

It turned out to be the first and, apparently, the last sighting of Bol in the press room. The 7-foot-3 giant was back to his snobbish ways when he dropped 35 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in their 101-89 victory over Terrafirma and when he erupted for 48 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks in their TNT’s 99-94 triumph over Blackwater.

Sure, Bol is just in his first overseas assignment. He is also not yet used to the culture of these basketball-crazy Filipinos despite being here for the past couple of months. Also, at 26 years old he still has enough gas to make a return to the NBA so, apparently, he is not yet willing to embrace the lonely life of a basketball journeyman.

So instead of granting interviews and mingling with fans, he would just quietly evade media attention, pay his fines and call it a day. After all, the reported penalty of P10,000 is peanuts compared to the salary he has been getting from Tropang 5G.