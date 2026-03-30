The Bol Effect

For the past decade, Fajardo has been the gold standard of Philippine basketball. Towering at 6-foot-10 with a feathery touch from the perimeter, wide body and elite footwork, Fajardo has ruled the league with an iron hand, hauling in a record nine Most Valuable Player titles while leading the Beermen to eight of the last 11 Philippine Cup crowns.

The Beermen and the Tropang Giga are two of the best teams in the all-Filipino after clashing in three of the last four Philippine Cup Finals. In those battles, Fajardo was an immovable force, bullying his defenders from Kelly Williams to Poy Erram and Henry Galinato.

But on Saturday, a different kind of Tropang Giga showed up.

With the 7-foot-3 Bol terrorizing the paint, Fajardo found it difficult to impose his will. The former National Basketball Association standout proved to be a defensive nightmare, running the floor, knocking down triples, and swatting shots like a giant gazelle.

While Fajardo finished with his usual double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds, Bol’s line was superior, posting 34 points, 18 rebounds, and a block that underscored his dominance on both ends of the floor.

Bol’s presence is a breath of fresh air for the PBA. It’s not about wanting to see our local icons getting humbled; it’s about the massive impact an elite talent like Bol will make on the development of the Filipino brand of basketball.

Let’s admit it, no matter how beloved he is at home, Fajardo is not as dominant in the international arena. Yes, he plays like a hungry wolf in the PBA but in various International Basketball Federation tournaments, Fajardo turns into a meek lamb as he failed to stand his ground against the likes of Nikola Jokic of Serbia and Karl-Anthony Towns of Dominican Republic in their previous meetings.

Having an opponent like Bol — who can easily do whatever he wants with basketball — will definitely sharpen Fajardo’s game. This level of competition is vital as he prepares to make his last hurrah before passing the torch to the next generation of bigs like Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu and Quentin Millora-Brown.