Fajardo relishes Bol experience

“It’s fun (playing against him) and the fans enjoyed it. And it’s also good for the league,” Fajardo said despite the Beermen suffering a 92-118 blowout loss Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum that dragged them to a 1-2 win-loss slate.

“We’ve seen a lot of people going to the games. It’s a good thing.”

Fajardo got his usual numbers of 15 points and 20 rebounds but the 7-foot-3 former National Basketball Association (NBA) player fared better with 34 points and 18 boards.

Bol’s mere size left the Cebuano stalwart in awe.

Already a behemoth by local standard, Fajardo felt dwarfed by the length of Bol.

“Ang haba nga talaga eh. He’s heavy. He’s long and really tall,” Fajardo said of his experience defending the son of the late NBA star Manute Bol.

Bol also cherished the opportunity of matching up against Fajardo but deflected the credit to his teammates for notching back-to-back wins after a first game loss.

“I knew it wouldn’t just take me, because he’s very physical. So, I just really gave props to my teammates for helping me on the boards, and even like when he has the ball, and just crowding him and make it hard for him,” he said.

Bol added that he’s getting used to the league physicality of the league three games in.